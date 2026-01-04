Rubio says US will press change in Venezuela with oil embargo, while Trump insists 'we're in charge'

They stood in contrast to Trump’s broad but vague claims that the U.S. would at least temporarily “run” the oil-rich nation, comments that suggested some sort of governing structure under which Caracas would be controlled by Washington.

Still, Trump reiterated Sunday night that “we’re in charge,” while interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez invited the Republican president “to collaborate” in a newly conciliatory stance.

“We’re going to run it, fix it,” he said of Venezuela while aboard Air Force One en route to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Hours earlier, Rubio offered a more nuanced take, saying the U.S. would enforce an oil quarantine that was already in place on sanctioned tankers before Maduro was removed from power early Saturday and use that leverage to press policy changes in Venezuela.

“And so that’s the sort of control the president is pointing to when he says that," Rubio said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” "We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see that there will be changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also so that they stop the drug trafficking.”

Rodríguez changes her tone

Venezuela's interim president said she seeks “respectful relations” with the U.S., in a shift from a previously defiant tone.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” Rodríguez wrote in an online post.

After the U.S. operation, she called Maduro the country’s rightful leader and urged the U.S. to release him, declaring the actions an “atrocity” and saying “history and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay.”

Her conciliatory message came after Trump threatened that she could “pay a very big price” if she didn’t fall in line with U.S. demands.

Trump told reporters Sunday night that Rodríguez is “cooperating” but reiterated the threat from an earlier interview with The Atlantic.

He told reporters on Air Force One that he wanted her to provide “total access” to aspects of the country large and small — from major oil operations to basic infrastructure.

“We need access to the oil and to other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country,” Trump said.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court ruled Rodríguez would be acting president earlier Sunday.

Cuba, meanwhile, announced that 32 Cuban security officers were killed in the U.S. operation in Venezuela, which Trump acknowledged: “You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday.”

“There was a lot of death on the other side,” Trump said. “No death on our side.”

Trump still says US will ‘run’ Venezuela

Trump's vowing that the U.S. will run Venezuela has sparked concerns among some Democrats and drawn unease from parts of his own Republican coalition, including an “America First” base that is opposed to foreign interventions, and from observers who recalled past nation-building efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rubio dismissed such criticism, saying Trump’s intent had been misunderstood.

“The whole foreign policy apparatus thinks everything is Libya, everything is Iraq, everything is Afghanistan,” Rubio said. "This is not the Middle East. And our mission here is very different. This is the Western Hemisphere.”

He also suggested the U.S. would give Maduro’s subordinates now in charge time to govern, saying, “We’re going to judge everything by what they do.”

Though he did not rule out boots on the ground in Venezuela, Rubio said the U.S., which has built up its presence in the region, was already capable of stopping alleged drug boats and sanctioned oil tankers.

The blockade on sanctioned oil tankers — some of which have been seized by the U.S. — “remains in place, and that’s a tremendous amount of leverage that will continue to be in place until we see changes that not just further the national interest of the United States, which is number one, but also that lead to a better future for the people of Venezuela,” he added.

Even before the operation that nabbed Maduro, experts questioned the legality of aspects of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on his government, including the deadly bombing of boats accused of trafficking drugs that some scholars said stretched the boundaries of international law.

Maduro due in court Monday

A middle-of-the-night operation extracted Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their home in a military base in the capital city of Caracas — an act Maduro’s government called “imperialist.” The couple faces U.S. charges of participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.

The dramatic seizure capped an intensive Trump administration pressure campaign on Venezuela’s autocratic leader and months of secret planning, resulting in the most assertive American action to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Legal experts raised questions about the lawfulness of the operation, which was done without congressional approval.

Maduro is due to make his first appearance Monday in Manhattan's federal court.

He and other Venezuelan officials were indicted in 2020 on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges, and the Justice Department released a new indictment Saturday of Maduro and his wife that painted his administration as a “corrupt, illegitimate government” fueled by a drug-trafficking operation that flooded the U.S with cocaine. The U.S. government does not recognize Maduro as the country’s leader.

Quiet falls in Venezuela

Venezuela’s government kept operating as usual over the weekend as ministers remained in their posts.

The capital was unusually quiet Sunday with few vehicles moving around and convenience stores, gas stations and other businesses closed.

Maduro’s son, lawmaker Nicolás Ernesto Guerra, has not appeared in public since the attack. On Saturday, he posted on Instagram a government statement repudiating the capture of his father and stepmother.

The country’s incoming National Assembly is set to be sworn in at the legislative palace in Caracas. The unicameral assembly will remain under control of the ruling party.

___

Garcia Cano reported from Caracas, Venezuela. Associated Press writers Darlene Superville aboard Air Force One, Jorge Rueda in Caracas, Venezuela, and Isabel Debre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, contributed to this report.