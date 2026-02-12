Russia fires barrage at Ukrainian cities as next round of US-brokered talks is unclear

Ukraine “immediately confirmed” it would attend, he said. “So far, as I understand it, Russia is hesitating,” Zelenskyy told reporters in a messaging app interview late Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that another round of talks was expected “soon” but gave no further details.

American officials made no comment on the possibility of further talks as part of a yearlong peace effort by the Trump administration. Zelenskyy said last week that the United States has given Ukraine and Russia a June deadline to reach a deal.

But with Russia’s invasion of its neighbor marking its fourth anniversary later this month, disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv over key issues have held up a comprehensive settlement. The issues include who keeps the Ukrainian land that Russia’s army has so far occupied, especially in the eastern Donbas industrial heartland, and Moscow’s demands for Kyiv to surrender more territory.

Ukraine wants Western-backed security guarantees, including a date for joining the European Union, and a postwar reconstruction package in place before it can contemplate signing a proposed 20-point settlement, Zelenskyy said.

Russia hammers civilian areas

Russia has meanwhile continued to pound Ukrainian civilian areas, including residential areas and the power grid, and Moscow has not responded to a U.S. proposal for an “energy ceasefire” that would also halt Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil facilities, Zelenskyy said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged Russia to stop hitting electricity infrastructure, reminding Moscow in a statement that targeting civilian infrastructure is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, Russia fired 219 long-range strike drones, 24 ballistic missiles and a guided aircraft missile at Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The main targets were the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the second-largest city of Kharkiv, Dnipro in central Ukraine, and the southern port city of Odesa, the air force said — all cities that have come under relentless bombardment.

In Dnipro, Russian strikes injured four people, including a 4-year-old girl and a newborn boy, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

In Kyiv, several residential buildings were damaged, and two people were injured, according to the city administration.

In Odesa, one person was injured as a residential high-rise was partially destroyed and a market and a supermarket caught fire, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

Temperatures have moved above freezing point in Kyiv, but it is still bitterly cold in the city.

Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, said 2,600 buildings were left without heating after the Kyiv attack in addition to 1,100 buildings in the capital that already were without heating due to previous attacks.

In Odesa, nearly 300,000 residents were left without running water, Kuleba said, while in Dnipro the central heating system stopped working for some 10,000 people.

Ukraine strikes Russian oil and equipment

Ukraine has hit back at Russia with long-range strikes on military targets and oil refineries that generate a large slice of Russia's income.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Thursday that one of its domestically produced, long-range “Flamingo” missiles hit one of the Russian military’s biggest storage sites for missiles, ammunition and explosives in the Volgograd region and caused major explosions.

Separately, Ukrainian forces also hit and started a fire at the Michurinsk Progress Plant in Russia’s Tambov region, a defense enterprise producing high-technology equipment for aviation and missile systems, the General Staff said.

Ukraine's military also confirmed it damaged the Volgograd oil refinery in a strike the previous day.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine