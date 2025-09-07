Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing at least 2

A fire broke out on the top floor of an administrative building in the Pechersk district, where government buildings, including the cabinet of ministers, is located. Associated Press journalists saw plumes of smoke emanating from the city center, where Russian attacks rarely hit.

Russian drone debris struck four-story residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, according to Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.

Sunday's attack is the second mass Russian drone and missile attack to target Kyiv in the span of two weeks, as hopes for peace talks wane.