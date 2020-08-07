Russia warns it will see any incoming missile as nuclear

The argument reflects Russia's longtime concerns about the development of weapons that could give Washington the capability to knock out key military assets and government facilities without resorting to atomic weapons.

In line with Russian military doctrine, the new nuclear deterrent policy reaffirmed that the country could use nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack or an aggression involving conventional weapons that “threatens the very existence of the state.”

The policy document offered a detailed description of situations that could trigger the use of nuclear weapons, including the use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction against Russia or its allies.

In addition to that, the document states for the first time that Russia could use its nuclear arsenal if it receives “reliable information” about the launch of ballistic missiles targeting its territory or its allies and also in the case of ”enemy impact on critically important government or military facilities of the Russian Federation, the incapacitation of which could result in the failure of retaliatory action of nuclear forces."

U.S.-Russia relations are at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis, the accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 presidential election and other differences.

Russian officials have cast the U.S.-led missile defense program and its plans to put weapons in orbit as a top threat, arguing that the new capability could tempt Washington to strike Russia with impunity in the hope of fending off a retaliatory strike.

The Krasnaya Zvezda article emphasized that the publication of the new nuclear deterrent policy was intended to unambiguously explain what Russia sees as aggression.

“Russia has designated the ‘red lines’ that we don’t advise anyone to cross,” it said. “If a potential adversary dares to do that, the answer will undoubtedly be devastating. The specifics of retaliatory action, such as where, when and how much will be determined by Russia’s military-political leadership depending on the situation.”

Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The Victory Day parade normally is held on May 9, the nation's most important secular holiday, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian army RS-24 Yars ballistic missile makes its way through the Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The Victory Day parade normally is held on May 9, the nation's most important secular holiday, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

President Vladimir Putin, centre, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, right, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the military parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky