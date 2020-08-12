Russian ministry provides money to pay World Athletics fine

The federation, known as RusAF, is facing possible expulsion if it doesn't meet a Saturday deadline to pay a $5 million fine and $1.3 million in costs to World Athletics. The deadline is part of a long-running dispute over doping in Russia and the alleged use of forged medical documents used to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for drug testing.

The ministry said Wednesday that it gave RusAF “a one-time subsidy for developing the sport, including clearing the debt to World Athletics,” but didn't specify how much it had transferred.