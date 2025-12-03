Safety volunteer charged in the fatal shooting of a Utah 'No Kings' protester

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill also announced that the man with the rifle, Arturo Roberto Gamboa, will not be charged.

“We appreciate the patience of the family of Mr. Ah Loo and the community as our office went through the screening process. We grieve the loss of Mr. Ah Loo as a husband, father, and active member of our community,” Gill said in a statement.

Ah Loo was a beloved Utah fashion designer.

An email and a telephone message left for Alder's lawyer, Phil Wormdahl, seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Gamboa was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, accused of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo’s death, police said at the time. Utah is an open-carry state, meaning people who can legally own a firearm are generally allowed to carry it on a public street.