Sam Darnold has overcome doubters, Drake Maye has lived up to hype. Only one will win Super Bowl 60

“Sam’s been balling,” Jones said after that game. “If we want to try and define Sam by this game, man, Sam’s had us in every game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘Yo, that’s my fault,’ no, it’s not. There were plays defensively we could have made plays, or opportunities where we could have got stops.

“This is football. He’s our quarterback and we’ve got his back.”

Darnold rewarded his teammate’s faith. He led the Seahawks back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to an overtime win against Los Angeles in the next meeting and was sensational in Seattle’s 31-27 victory over the Rams in the NFC championship game.

“Like I said, doubt Sam if you want to, Sam’s gonna show you every time,” Jones said afterward. “That’s who we know, and that’s why I stood on that, and I’ll do it all over again.”

Darnold has earned plenty of trust in the locker room in his first season in Seattle after a breakout year in Minnesota. Once considered a bust after the Jets drafted him No. 3 overall in 2018, Darnold — on his fifth team in eight seasons — is one victory away from leading Seattle to the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Darnold and the Seahawks face Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday in a rematch from a matchup 11 years ago.

Tom Brady and the Patriots won that one, 28-24, after Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1-yard line in the final minute was intercepted by Malcolm Butler.

That gave Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots the fourth of their sixth Super Bowl rings before the dynasty ended.

First-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, a standout linebacker on three of those championship teams, has quickly turned a team that was coming off consecutive 4-13 seasons into a winner.

Maye has been the catalyst for New England’s impressive turnaround.

“From Day 1, I feel like the guys have really taken what Coach Vrabel has wanted to do with us and have just really applied it to their lives in every single way,” Maye said.

“Whether it’s on the field, off the field, getting treatment, doing little things, making great decisions off the field. I think the biggest thing is just — Coach Vrabel always says he treats us how we treat the team. I think that’s how guys have taken this year, and I think it’s just rallying together and wanting to play for each other. From there on, we just have had fun doing it every single day since, and it’s been a ride. Looking forward to trying to finish it off.”

Brady also was a second-year quarterback when he led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title in the 2001 season.

They were double-digit underdogs when they beat the Rams. The Pats were favorites in their next eight Super Bowl appearances until now. New England is a 4 1/2-point underdog this time around.

The 23-year old Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will be the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. Ben Roethlisberger was the youngest to win one when he led Pittsburgh to a victory over Seattle in the 2005 season.

Maye has demonstrated plenty of poise in clutch situations. He changed a play and ran a bootleg to extend the drive on third down late in the AFC championship game against Denver to seal a 10-7 victory in the snow.

“I think just as we’ve gone through this entire year in this program, and the more that he’s been out there and the games have kind of built up on us that, really, we’ve done a nice job in those situations,” Vrabel said of Maye’s maturity in big moments. “I think he’s improved in them, and he’s a big part of why we’re here, obviously.”

Of course, both teams are far more than just their quarterbacks.

Darnold has All-Pro wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle’s defense is the stingiest in the league. The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL and have standout players at every level. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Jones and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were second-team All-Pros. Safety Nick Emmanwori had a standout rookie season.

Maye has running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the defense has been dominant in the playoffs.

Only one team will leave Santa Clara, California, with the Lombardi Trophy.

