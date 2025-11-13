Sarah Jessica Parker to be honored with Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, in a statement. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

The award will be presented during a new annual prime-time special, “Golden Eve,” honoring recipients of both the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which this year goes to Helen Mirren. That special will air Jan. 8 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The main Golden Globes ceremony is on Jan. 11, hosted for the second time by Nikki Glaser.

Parker is perhaps best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s series “Sex and the City” and sequel “And Just Like That.” Her films include “Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Failure to Launch,” “The First Wives Club,” “Ed Wood” and “Mars Attacks!”

The Carol Burnett Award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honoree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.” Past recipients include Ted Danson, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres. The first was Burnett herself.