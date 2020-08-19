Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalization

The UAE framed its agreement as a successful measure that halted Israeli plans to annex West Bank territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said the suspension is only temporary.

The Palestinians have issued scathing statements saying the UAE undermined Arab consensus and describing the move as a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause."

Saudi Arabia, like other Arab Gulf states, has built quiet ties with Israel over the years, in part because of shared concerns over Iran and its policies in the region.

Prince Faisal reiterated during the press conference the kingdom’s long-stated public stance of support for the Arab Peace Initiative — sponsored by Saudi Arabia in 2002 — which promises Israel full ties with Arab states if a peace settlement is reached with the Palestinians.

Conditions for that, however, must be based on internationally recognized parameters, he said.

“Once that is achieved, all things are possible," Prince Faisal said.

He reiterated the kingdom’s long-held public stance that a future Palestinian state should include east Jerusalem as its capital.

