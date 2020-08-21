Scheffler makes postseason debut with a 59 at TPC Boston

Scheffler, a 24-year-old rookie from Texas, birdie four of his last five holes and kept his chances alive by making a 6-foot par putt on the 17th hole.

On the par-5 18th at the TPC Boston, his tee shot hopped out of the rough into the first cut, and he wisely played left and just short of the green, leaving him two putts from 85 feet for birdie and the 59. He rolled it up to just over 4 feet short of the cup, took a swig of water while waiting his turn, and then calmly rapped in the putt.