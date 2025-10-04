Scherzer, Bichette and Bassitt are left off Blue Jays' Division Series roster against Yankees

An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts after agreeing to a $15.5 million, one-year contract. He didn't pitch between March 29 and June 25 because of right thumb inflammation.

He has a 221-117 record with a 3.22 ERA, winning World Series titles with Washington in 2019 and Texas in 2023. Scherzer is 7-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 30 postseason games.

Bichette, second in the major leagues to the Yankees' Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hasn’t played since Sept. 6, when he sprained his left knee in a collision with Yankees catcher Austin Wells. Bassitt, who was 11-9 and led the Blue Jays in wins, hasn't pitched since Sept. 18 because of lower back inflammation.

Toronto included 13 pitchers, but only Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage, a 22-year-old right-hander who debuted Sept. 15, finished the season in the rotation. Toronto chose four left-handers against lefty-heavy New York: Justin Bruihl, Mason Fluharty, Eric Lauer and Brendon Little.

New York added right-hander Luis Gil, who was set to start Saturday's opener and dropped right-handed relief Mark Leiter Jr., who was active for the Wild Card Series against Boston but didn't pitch.

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers added three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw and left-hander Anthony Banda to the roster for their NL Division Series against Philadelphia while dropping right-hander Edgardo Henriquez.

Kershaw, a 37-year-old, is slated to pitch in relief. The 11-time All-Star says he will retire after the postseason.

Infielder Otto Kemp and outfielder Weston Wilson were on the Phillies' roster and right-handers Jordan Romano and Lou Trivino were left off.

Right-hander Ben Brown was added to the Chicago Cubs' roster against the Milwaukee Brewers and left-hander reliever Taylor Rogers was dropped. Rogers pitched a hitless inning in the Wild Card Series against San Diego.

Milwaukee included hard-throwing rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and left-hander Robert Gasser while leaving off first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB