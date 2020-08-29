Scherzer fans 11, Nationals beat Red Sox 10-2

“I think it was a great day for us to come back and play, and represent him well,” said Josh Harrison, who also homered for Washington. "It allowed us to take a step back and realize why we're all here. There’s a reason we play together ... because others made the sacrifices."

Trea Turner and Victor Robles had three hits apiece for Washington, which handed Scherzer (3-1) a 5-0 lead in the third. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one run and six hits in six innings, winning his third straight decision and matching his season high for strikeouts.

It was his 97th game with double-digit strikeouts, tying Sandy Koufax for fifth on the career list.

“I’m flattered,” he said, breaking into a smile when told of the feat after the game. “It’s been a lot of hard work over the years. The fact that you can even mention me in the same breath as him, it’s an honor.”

Boston left-hander Martín Pérez (2-4) gave up six runs and eight hits in four innings, struggling with a blister on his index finger from the third inning on. The Red Sox scored one in the ninth and loaded the bases before Ryne Harper got the last two outs.

The 2018 World Series winners and the defending champions each entered the game in last place in their divisions. The Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the Red Sox to their fourth loss in five games; it's Boston's worst start since the Great Depression.

“No doubt we didn’t expect to be where we are now,” Boston manager Ron Roenicke said. “They started off poorly last year and then got really hot and just rolled right through, ended up winning the World Series. We know if this team is on their game, they’re obviously as good as anybody in baseball. On our end, we have to continue to try to do some things better.”

BIG INNINGS

It was scoreless with one on and one out in the third when Robles and Turner hit consecutive doubles. Soto and Kendrick followed with the Nationals’ first back-to-back home runs of the season.

It was the 200th career RBI for Soto, who will turn 22 in October. According to ESPN, only Mel Ott, Al Kaline, Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle, Tony Conigliaro, Jimmie Foxx and César Cedeño were younger when they reached the milestone.

Washington scored three times in the eighth to make it 10-1, getting Harrison’s two-run homer and an RBI double from Turner.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Zack Godley will start Sunday instead of Nathan Eovaldi (calf).

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez (1-3) starts in the 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

Red Sox: RHP Chris Mazza (0-1) starts in the second game of the series.

___

Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals stand for the national anthem while all wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson before a baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, follows through on a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson