Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series

Houston made its first eight 3-pointers to start the third quarter. The Rockets led 93-80 before Schroder made a 3-pointer and Houston's Austin Rivers was called for a foul away from the shot. Oklahoma City's Nerlens Noel made the free throw, and that sequence sparked a 12-0 run for the Thunder. Schroder hot a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Oklahoma City climbed within 93-92 at the end of the third.

Harden made a 3-pointer with 16.3 seconds to play to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 113-111, but Schroder made two free throws with 15.8 seconds to go to give the Thunder control for good.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Ben McLemore was called for a Flagrant 1 in the second quarter for hitting Schroder in the head when Schroder drove to the hoop. ... Made 8 of 15 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Thunder: Shot 61% in the first quarter. ... Paul scored 14 points in the third quarter. ... Outscored the Rockets' bench 43-13.

UP NEXT

Game 5 will be played on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

P.J. Tucker, left, of the Houston Rockets grabs a rebound against Dennis Schroder, right, of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin C. Cox Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, right, drives against Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, left, and guard Eric Gordon, center, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, center right, wears a Los Angeles Laker jersey in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, as he reacts during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (left) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement