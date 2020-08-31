Schwarber homers twice as Cubs pound Reds 10-1

"All in all, we had good offense throughout the lineup,” Ross said. "Guys battled and got their pitches.”

Joey Votto homered in the sixth for Cincinnati, which rallied for a doubleheader split against Chicago on Saturday. Castillo allowed four runs and five hits in five innings.

Cubs right-hander Tyler Chatwood left in the third inning with right elbow discomfort. Colin Rea, José Quintana (1-0), Ryan Tepera, Kyle Ryan and Duane Underwood Jr. then combined for 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball.

Chatwood was making his second start since returning from the IL on Aug. 25. He had been sidelined with a lower back strain.

Castillo, a National League All-Star last season while going 14-8, had allowed one homer all season before surrendering three against the Cubs. He struck out seven and walked one.

“It was two pitches I didn’t locate well,” Castillo said about Chicago's two fourth-inning homers. " I think last year we threw a lot of the changeups and the batters saw a lot of it. That is why I’m working so hard on the slider.”

FLASHING LEATHER

The Cubs also displayed flashy defense with three diving catches, including second baseman Nico Hoerner’s grab of Nick Castellanos’ low liner with the bases loaded to end the seventh. Happ and Heyward each made a diving catch in the outfield.

KEEP IT GOING

For the third straight day, both teams wore their No. 42 jerseys they originally wore on Friday to help celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. It also was a nod to MLB paying tribute on Sunday to the 100th anniversary of the launch of the Negro Leagues. Cutouts of Negro League players were perched in seats behind the plate.

TRAINING ROOM

Cubs: Chatwood is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Monday.

Reds: LHP Jesse Biddle experienced tightness in his left shoulder during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, leading to the diagnosis of an impingement. He was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Reds don’t expect him to need more than the 10 days he’ll spend on the IL, manager David Bell said Sunday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (2-1), Tuesday’s starter in Pittsburgh, allowed one run in six innings in his last start against the Pirates, a 2-1, 11-inning Cubs win on Aug. 2.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) starts Monday night against St. Louis. DeSclafani hasn't pitched since Aug. 21, spending time on the paternity list.

