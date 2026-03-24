Scottie Scheffler withdraws from the Houston Open with a baby on the way

He was replaced in the field by Matt Kuchar.

Scheffler's wife gave birth to a son they named Bennett on May 8, 2024, one week before the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship and the British Open last year, began 2026 with a victory in The American Express. His streak of 18 consecutive finishes in the top 10 — which started at the Houston Open last year — ended at the Genesis Invitational with a tie for 12th.

His last tournament was a tie for 22nd in The Players Championship.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf