Seahawks close in on NFC's top seed with 27-10 win over Panthers

Jaxson Smith-Njigba added nine catches for 72 yards as Seattle (13-3) won its sixth straight.

The Panthers (8-8) had a chance to win the NFC South because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 20-17 at Miami on Sunday. Now the Panthers will likely need to win at Tampa Bay next weekend to win their first division title since 2015 and snap a seven-year playoff drought. Carolina could still claim the division with a loss to the Bucs if the Atlanta Falcons (6-9) win their final two games.

Bryce Young was limited to 54 yards on 14-of-24 passing and threw an interception for the inconsistent Panthers, who followed up a win with a loss for the fifth straight time. Young ran for 30 yards and accounted for Carolina's only touchdown with a 10-yard scamper.

Carolina was limited to 139 yards of offense.

After an ugly first half that ended in a 3-3 tie, the Seahawks took control in the third quarter thanks to their defense.

DeMarcus Lawrence recovered a fumble by Chuba Hubbard deep in Carolina territory and Charbonnet cashed in with a 2-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing possession, Young's pass to a Tetairoa McMillan was intercepted by Julian Love, leading to Darnold's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner.

The Panthers, who were held to 72 yards in the first three quarters, responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive. Young scored on a 10-yard run to cut Seattle's lead to 17-10.

The Panthers' defense appeared ready to get off the field on Seattle's next possession, but two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn was flagged for grabbing Smith-Njigba's facemask on a third-down reception on third-and-21, more than 15 yards behind the first-down marker.

That gave Seattle a first down and the Seahawks cashed in with Jason Myers' 30-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game with eight minutes remaining.

Seattle sacked Young twice on the ensuing possession to get the ball back, and Charbonnet sealed it with his second TD run.

Injuries

Seahawks: WRs Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and Cody White (groin) left in the first half and did not return.

Panthers: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) was carted to the locker room after getting injured on the game's first play and did not return. CB Robert Rochell (concussion) left a short while later. LB Claudin Cherelus left with a calf injury in the third quarter.

Up next

Seahawks: At San Francisco next weekend.

Panthers: At Tampa Bay next weekend.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl