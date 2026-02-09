Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to Super Bowl after concussion evaluation

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 60 after being taken to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sports
By ANDREW DESTIN – AP Sports Writer
58 minutes ago
X

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 60 after being taken to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Smith-Njigba, the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, appeared to get banged up when he was tackled by New England cornerback Marcus Jones on a four-yard completion midway through the third quarter.

The injury came during a quiet night for Smith-Njigba. The NFL’s leader in yards receiving during the regular season had three catches for 24 yards when he left the field.

With Smith-Njigba held in check, Cooper Kupp led the Seahawks with six receptions for 61 yards. Second-year tight end AJ Barner has Seattle's lone touchdown, a 16-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Miami students all abuzz about their unbeaten basketball team
2
Woman killed in Trenton house fire identified
3
Clark County sheriff says deputies to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends...
4
Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS
5
Whiskey Yard opens with global menu, piano bar, 200‑bottle library