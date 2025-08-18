Second trial in killing of rapper Young Dolph starts in Memphis

Young Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rapper, independent label owner and producer who grew up in Memphis and was admired in the city for his charitable works. The 36-year-old was in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an attack that shocked the entertainment world.

Memphis prosecutors have portrayed the killing as part an effort by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims to get revenge on Young Dolph for diss tracks aimed at Big Jook and the record label he helped run for his brother, Yo Gotti. Smith has testified that Big Jook put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as smaller bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire.

Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year.

Testifying against Govan on Monday was Cornelius Smith Jr., who has admitted to being one of the two shooters who ambushed Young Dolph. Smith previously was the main witness against Justin Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 after Smith named him as the second shooter.

Smith said on Monday that Govan was the person who told him and Johnson that Young Dolph would be in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families, so “that's our opportunity” to “do a hit.”

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in September 2024. He was later sentenced for two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Smith is also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not been set for him.

Jermarcus Johnson, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the killing, acknowledged helping his half-brother and Smith while they were on the run from authorities. He was sentenced to six years' probation in 2024.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

In a 2024 interview with The Associated Press, Carlisa Brown, Young Dolph's sister, called her brother's killing a “very senseless murder” and added that his family wants everyone involved to get the justice they deserve.

Travis Loller contributed from Nashville, Tenn.