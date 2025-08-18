Second trial in killing of rapper Young Dolph starts in Memphis

Young Dolph, whose legal name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rapper, independent label owner and producer who grew up in Memphis and was admired in the city for his charitable works. The 36-year-old was in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an attack that shocked the entertainment world.

Govan is charged with conspiring with Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr. to kill Young Dolph.

Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder in September 2024 and the same day, sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was later sentenced for his two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

During the trial, Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti’s brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and Johnson were “looking for somebody” and “didn’t know who we were going to catch.”

They knew that Young Dolph and some of the artists on his label were participating in the turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph’s car. They followed him to the cookie shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

At the earlier trials, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told trial jurors that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists and its “No. 2 person,” Big Jook. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year.

Smith testified he received $800 before he was arrested and his defense attorney later received another $50,000.

In addition to Smith’s testimony, prosecutors presented a large amount of circumstantial evidence, including from surveillance cameras and Johnson’s cellphone. The evidence includes calls between Smith and Johnson shortly before the killing and a call between Johnson and Big Jook immediately after.

Smith is also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and has pleaded not guilty. A trial date has not been set for him.

Jermarcus Johnson, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the killing, acknowledged helping his half-brother and Smith communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities. He was sentenced to six years' probation in 2024.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

In a 2024 interview with The Associated Press, Carlisa Brown, Young Dolph's sister, called her brother's killing a “very senseless murder” and added that his family wants everyone involved to get the justice they deserve.

___

Travis Loller contributed from Nashville, Tenn.