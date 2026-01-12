Breaking: 1 of 3 suspects pleads guilty in case of pregnant woman found dead in container

Sen. Kelly sues the Pentagon over attempts to punish him for his warnings about illegal orders

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has sued the Pentagon over attempts to punish him for his warnings about illegal orders
FILE - Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., refutes efforts by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to intimidate him and other lawmakers after expressing concerns over U.S. military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean, during a news conference at the Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Michael Kunzelman – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly sued the Pentagon on Monday over attempts to punish him for his warnings about illegal orders.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot, is seeking to block his censure from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week.

Hegseth announced last Monday that he censured Kelly over the Arizona senator’s participation in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

“The First Amendment forbids the government and its officials from punishing disfavored expression or retaliating against protected speech,” his lawsuit says. “That prohibition applies with particular force to legislators speaking on matters of public policy.”

Hegseth said the censure — by itself simply a formal letter with little practical consequence — was “a necessary process step” to proceedings that could result in a demotion from Kelly’s retired rank of captain and subsequent reduction in retirement pay.

