Senate confirms Mike Waltz as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations after months of delays

The Senate confirmed Mike Waltz to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
FILE - White House national security adviser Mike Waltz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Friday confirmed Mike Waltz to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, filling the last vacancy in President Donald Trump's Cabinet after eight months of delays and the withdrawal of a previous nominee.

The bipartisan vote for Waltz came after a recent procedural hurdle sent his nomination back to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where it had to be voted on again on Wednesday.

The Senate did not vote on a separate matter that would formally designate Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly, due to objections from Democrats, according to a person familiar with the Senate deliberations. It is unclear how or whether Waltz would be able to participate at the annual gathering in New York next week. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Amiri reported from the United Nations.

