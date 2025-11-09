Senate leader eyes potential shutdown deal but there's no guarantee of success

Top Republicans were working with those Democrats to finalize a legislative package that would reopen the government into January while also approving full-year funding for several parts of government. The bill would also potentially reverse some recent mass layoffs of federal workers.

But the full details were still unclear, and the necessary Democratic support wasn't yet certain as it appeared unlikely the package would extend health care subsidies that expire at the end of the year. Senate Democrats were meeting in the Capitol before a possible test vote on Sunday night to hear more about the package.

“A deal is coming together,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Sunday afternoon. He warned, however, that it was not a done deal.

"We’ll see where the votes are,” Thune said.

Democrats have now voted 14 times not to reopen the government as they demand the extension of tax credits that make coverage more affordable for health plans offered under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have refused to negotiate on the health care subsidies while the government is closed, but they have so far been supportive of the emerging proposal from moderate Democrats to end the shutdown in exchange for a later vote.

For those enrolled in health exchanges under that law, also known as “Obamacare,” premiums on average are expected to more than double next year if Congress allows the enhanced subsidies to lapse.

Democratic pushback expected

Republicans only need five votes from Democrats to reopen the government, so a handful of moderate senators could end the shutdown with only the promise of a later vote on health care. Around 10 to 12 Democrats have been involved in the talks.

Many of their Democratic colleagues are saying the emerging deal is not enough.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said as he walked into the meeting that it would be a “horrific mistake to cave in to Trump right now.”

“What it will say to Donald Trump is that he has a green light to go forward toward authoritarianism," Sanders said. "And I think that would be a tragedy for this country.”

Other Democrats said they'd wait to hear more details.

“I really wanted to get something on health care,” said Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin. “I'm going to hear about it right now, but it doesn't look like it has something concrete.”

House Democrats were also chiming in against it. Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said a deal that doesn't reduce health care costs is a “betrayal” of millions of Americans who are counting on Democrats to fight.

“Accepting nothing but a pinky promise from Republicans isn’t a compromise — it’s capitulation,” Casar said in a post on X. "Millions of families would pay the price.”

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota posted that “if people believe this is a ‘deal,’ I have a bridge to sell you.”

Even if the Senate were to move forward with funding legislation, getting to a final vote could take several days if Democrats who oppose the deal draw out the process. The first vote, which could come as soon as Sunday evening, would be to proceed to consideration of the legislation.

The contours of a deal

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made a public offer to Republicans on Friday to reopen the government and extend expiring health care subsidies for a year. But Republicans immediately rejected it, with Thune calling it a “nonstarter.”

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is leading the negotiations among the Democratic moderates, said the Republican rejection of Schumer's offer showed that “we need another path forward.”

The deal that Shaheen and others are crafting with Republicans would fund parts of government — food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch, among other things — and extend funding for everything else until the end of January. The agreement would also take up Republicans on their longstanding offer to hold a future vote on the health care subsidies.

Negotiators have also been discussing language to reverse some of the Trump administration's mass firings of federal workers that have happened since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. But that could potentially run into trouble with the White House and House Republicans.

Republicans released final legislative text of three full-year spending bills Sunday as they continued to work on a deal. The legislation keeps a ban on pay raises for lawmakers but boosts their security by $203.5 million in response to increased threats. There’s also a provision championed by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to prevent the sale of some hemp-based products.

Republicans preview health care debate

There is no guarantee that the Affordable Care Act subsidies would be extended if Republicans agree to a future vote on health care. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he will not commit to a health vote.

Some Republicans have said they are open to extending the COVID-19-era tax credits as premiums could skyrocket for millions of people, but they also want new limits on who can receive the subsidies and argue that the tax dollars for the plans should be routed through individuals.

Other Republicans, including Trump, have used the debate to renew their yearslong criticism of the law and called for it to be scrapped or overhauled.

“THE WORST HEALTHCARE FOR THE HIGHEST PRICE,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act in a post Sunday.

Shutdown effects worsen

Meanwhile, the consequences of the shutdown were compounding. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights on Sunday for the first time since the shutdown began, and there were more than 7,000 flight delays, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks air travel disruptions.

Treasury Secretary Sean Duffy said on CNN’s “State of the Union" that air travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday will be “reduced to a trickle” if the government doesn't reopen.

At the same time, food aid was delayed for tens of millions of people as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were caught up in legal battles related to the shutdown. More than two dozen states warned of “catastrophic operational disruptions” as Trump’s administration is demanding states “undo” benefits paid out under judges’ orders last week, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has stayed those rulings.

And in Washington, home to millions of federal workers who have gone unpaid, the Capital Area Food Bank said it is providing 8 million more meals than it had prepared to this budget year — a nearly 20% increase.

Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.