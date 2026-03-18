Senegal turns to CAS to appeal 'unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable' Africa Cup decision

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has criticized the “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision” to strip its team of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to host nation Morocco two months after they contested the final.

The Confederation of African Football’s appeals board on Tuesday ruled Senegal “forfeited the final” by walking off the field and turned its 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default win for Morocco.