Senegal's triumphant return: Fans flood Dakar streets for Africa Cup of Nations victory parade

Standing atop a double-decker bus, players took turns hoisting the trophy and a Senegalese flag, clapping and waving to the crowd.

Fans climbed atop billboards and car roofs for a glimpse of the champions, using any vantage point they could find to see the Teranga Lions.

Pape Lo said he traveled 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the religious city of Touba.

“We had to be here with them. I came to thank them for this title, which puts Senegal at the forefront of world football," he said.

Another fan, Marcel Ndecky, called the victory historic: “This is our second title, but winning in Morocco is special. The team fought with dignity to win the continental trophy. They deserve the nation’s recognition.”

Senegal had won its first African Cup in 2022 by beating Egypt in a penalty shootout.

For Ameth Mbaye, a businessman, Tuesday's celebration went beyond sports.

“This enthusiasm shows the country’s patriotism,” he said. “It also shows the need to invest more in sports and reflects the determination of Senegal’s youth."

The players arrived at the international airport outside Dakar early Tuesday morning and were greeted by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who praised their performance.

“They did it heroically, they played beautiful football, they were incredibly fair and they were exemplary both on and off the field. We can only be proud of them,” he said.

Outside the airport, fans dressed in national colors gathered to welcome the players, waving Senegalese flags, blaring horns and chanting in celebration.

Senegal defeated tournament host Morocco in dramatic fashion after a heated final in Rabat on Sunday.

Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the game — in extra time for the Teranga Lions. A chaotic game saw some fans trying to storm the field at one point.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the Senegalese team’s decision to walk off the pitch “unacceptable” in a statement echoed by the Confederation of African Football.

The Morocco soccer federation — led by one of the most influential officials in world soccer, CAF first vice president and FIFA Council member Fouzi Lekjaa — asked those soccer bodies to rule on the Senegal team’s walk off and the events surrounding it.

“This situation has had a significant impact on the normal flow of the match and on the players’ performance,” the federation said in a statement.

In sports law, decisions of the referee on the field of play typically stand and are not re-litigated later.

Associated Press reporter Annie Risemberg contributed to this report.

