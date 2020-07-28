Serbia cracks down on rights groups, government critics

Slobodan Georgiev, the head of TV Newsmax Adria Serbia which is on the list of those who are under investigation, said the move is “a way of criminalizing people.”

“We are now all placed in the same basket as criminals,” he said.

The finance ministry has denied the claims.

Radovanovic, the finance ministry official, told the state Tanjug news agency that the body has also investigated four acting government ministers, adding that non-government groups should not be treated as “holy cows.”

Serbia, which formally wants to join the European Union, has been forging close political, military and economic ties with Russia and China. Critics say Vucic is leading the Balkan state toward Russian President Vladimir Putin-style authoritarian rule.

In its latest report, rights watchdog Freedom House ranked Serbia as a “hybrid regime” rather than a democracy because of declining standards in governance, justice, elections and media freedom.