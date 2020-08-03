Serbian parliament convenes after elections, amid protests

Sasa Radulovic, the leader of one of the parties that ran in the election, took part in Monday's protest.

“The government has forged the elections by falsifying the final electoral reports at the polling stations," he said, claiming he has proof of the wrongdoing.

Vucic has repeatedly denied interfering in the vote, saying his opponents are crying foul because they have little popular support.

Vucic, who was elected to a five-year term in April 2017 and was not running for office this time, still dominated the election campaign through the mainstream media which he controls, denouncing and ridiculing his critics. He rejected allegations that by taking a leading role in the campaign, he was abusing his largely ceremonial presidential powers.

Most of the opposition parties accused Vucic and his government of letting the coronavirus crisis spin out of control in order to hold the election that tightened the ruling party’s grip on power amid widespread feelings of chaos.

Lawmakers at the inaugural parliament session wore face masks, and kept social distancing rules.

A Serbian police officer wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus guards the parliament building before the inaugural parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The Serbian parliament reconvened Monday amid protests by opposition and far-right supporters who claim the parliamentary election that was overwhelmingly won by the ruling populists was rigged. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

