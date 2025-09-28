Seychelles to hold rerun presidential election after no outright winner

Ramkalawan said afterwards that he wants a debate with his rival to help voters decide.

“State House does not belong to me,” he said, referring to the official residence of the president. “State House does not belong to you. State House will always belong to the people of Seychelles.”

Herminie said that he hopes to win in the second round of voting, because the people “are very unhappy with the way the country is being run.”

Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which dominated politics for decades in the country before losing power five years go. It was the governing party from 1977 to 2020.

Trying to prevent United Seychelles from returning to power, Ramkalawan seeks a second term as the leader of Africa’s smallest country. His governing Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party campaigned on economic recovery, social development and environmental sustainability.

Early voting began on Thursday, but most people voted on Saturday.

The 115-island archipelago in the Indian Ocean has become synonymous with luxury and environmental travel, which has bumped Seychelles to the top of the list of Africa’s richest countries by gross domestic product per capita, according to the World Bank.

But opposition to the governing party has been growing.

A week before the election, activists filed a constitutional case against the government, challenging a recent decision to issue a long-term lease for part of Assomption Island, the country’s largest, to a Qatari company for a luxury hotel development.

The lease, which includes reconstruction of an airstrip to facilitate access for international flights, has ignited widespread criticism that the agreement favors foreign interests over Seychelles’ extended welfare and sovereignty over its land.

With its territory spread across about 390,000 square kilometers (around 150,000 square miles), Seychelles is especially vulnerable to climate change, including rising sea levels, according to the World Bank and the U.N. Sustainable Development Group.

Another concern for voters was a growing drug crisis fueled by addiction to heroin. A 2017 U.N. report described the country as a major drug transit route, and the 2023 Global Organized Crime Index said that the island nation has one of the world’s highest rates of heroin addiction.

An estimated 6,000 people out of Seychelles’ population of 120,000 use the drug, while independent analysts say addiction rates approach 10%. Most of the country’s population lives on the island of Mahé, home to the capital, Victoria.

