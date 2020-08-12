Shake Shack shrugs off trade war, opens outlet in Beijing

“So when I heard about Shake Shack to open a restaurant in Beijing I was very excited. I came very early to queue up,” she said.

Shake Shack broke ground in the capital city at a time when relations between China and the U.S. are at their worst in decades, amid disagreements over trade, Hong Kong, human rights and Beijing’s claims to territory in the South China Sea.

For Yang and others, all that took a backseat to American-style cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries and ice-cold beverages.

“Although we are Chinese, we should not discriminate against U.S. brands, because it (government-level tensions) have nothing to do with its people,” she said.

He Xiaolin, a financial worker waiting for his first try of a Shake Shack burger, agreed.

“What we eat should not be politicized, as long as they are delicious,” He said.

Workers serve beer at the opening of the first Beijing outlet for Shake Shack in Beijing on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The U.S. headquartered burger chain is opening its first Beijing restaurant at a time when China and the U.S. are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

