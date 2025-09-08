Shooting attack in Jerusalem injures at least 15 people

JERUSALEM (AP) — A shooting attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning injured at least 15 people, according to police and Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom.
Paramedics said six people are in serious condition.
Police said two attackers were “neutralized” soon after the shooting began.
The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.
The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.
