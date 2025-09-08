Shooting attack in Jerusalem injures at least 15 people

JERUSALEM (AP) — A shooting attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning injured at least 15 people, according to police and Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom.
Paramedics said six people are in serious condition.
Police said the attackers were “neutralized” soon after the shooting began.
