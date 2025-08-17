Shooting in crowded New York club leaves 3 dead despite record low gun violence

“It’s a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York,” Tisch said at a news briefing. Investigators found at least 36 shell casings and a firearm in a nearby street.

Those wounded in the shooting were are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, she said. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 61.

“We have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York," Tisch said. “Something like this is, of course, thank God an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down.”