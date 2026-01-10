Six killed in Mississippi, suspect charged with murder

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post that “multiple innocent lives" were lost "due to violence” in the county, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Jackson.

The sheriff told WTVA-TV that six people were killed in three locations.

The shootings took place in the rural community of Cedarbluff, which is west of the county seat of West Point.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” he wrote.

The sheriff's office did not provide further details early Saturday, but planned an afternoon news conference.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was assisting in the inquiry, but deferred comment to Scott.