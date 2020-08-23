Slam Diego! Cronenworth hits Padres' 5th slam in 6 games

That onslaught started with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s controversial slam Monday night on a 3-0 count with a seven-run lead, reigniting a debate about etiquette and baseball’s so-called “unwritten rules.” Wil Myers hit a slam on Tuesday, Manny Machado had a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Wednesday night and Eric Hosmer capped the run with a historic shot on Thursday night.

Hosmer batted with the bases loaded Friday night but grounded out.

Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer with Cronenworth aboard, and Myers launched a solo shot in the second inning. Tatis was hit by a pitch from rookie Brandon Bielak, who made way for Castellanos. Both teams were warned by the umpires, and Houston’s Martin Maldonado was ejected from the dugout.

Grisham also hit a leadoff shot and Machado had a solo shot with one out in the first.

