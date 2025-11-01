SMU knocks off No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime, damaging playoff hopes for Hurricanes

Harden’s score came on the last of his four consecutive runs as the Mustangs won their 13th consecutive home conference game a week after losing an ACC regular-season game for the first time in their second season since returning to a power league.

Harden took a handoff and ran left untouched, launching a wild celebration as SMU students stormed the field from the stands behind the Miami bench. Fans toppled the goal post in the end zone where Harden scored.

Marquise Lightfoot’s critical unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on quarterback Kevin Jennings after Miami called a timeout gave the Mustangs a first down when they were facing fourth-and-9 down three with 1:08 remaining in regulation.

Sam Keltner kicked a tying 38-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation after a potential tying 42-yarder with about six minutes to go was ruled no good as the ball sailed over the right upright.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, hours after the school announced his two-year contract extension, argued the call, but it wasn’t reviewable.

Jennings threw for a touchdown and ran for a score before ignoring an apparent lower left leg injury and returning to finish a drive to Keltner’s 43-yard field for a 17-all tie in the final second of the third quarter.

Beck had 274 yards passing with touchdowns to Joshisa Trader and Alex Bauman, but threw two interceptions in Miami's first game outside Florida this season.

The Mustangs had negative yards rushing when they started overtime. The 25 yards on the winning possession put them at 23 for the game.

The takeaway

Miami: Coach Mario Christobal chose not to go for the win at the end of regulation. He had 25 seconds and a timeout, but Beck took a knee following a touchback on the kickoff.

SMU: Jennings was already playing hurt, according to Lashlee, before getting injured again. He was limping badly when he first returned to the field but looked more mobile as the fourth quarter went on.

Up next

Miami: Syracuse at home next Saturday.

SMU: At Boston College next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football