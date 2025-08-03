Soulja Boy arrested on suspicion of weapons charge during a traffic stop

Additional information on what prompted the stop and who else was in the vehicle was not immediately available, police said.

A representative for Way did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

The Chicago hip-hop artist is best known for his 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and brought him a Grammy nomination for best rap song.

The rapper was recently ordered to pay more $4 million in damages in April after being found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant.