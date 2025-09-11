South Korea president says Korean companies will hesitate to invest in US without better visa system

Lee said the Korean workers are set to be brought home on Friday aboard a charter plane.

South Korean and U.S. officials are discussing a possible improvement to the U.S. visa system, Lee said, adding that under the current system South Korean companies “can’t help hesitating a lot” about making direct investments in the U.S.

Whether the U.S. establishes a visa system allowing South Korean companies to send skilled workers to work at industrial sites will have a “major impact” on future South Korean investments in the U.S., Lee said.

Lee's press conference was arranged to mark his 100 days in office.