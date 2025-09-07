South Korea says it has reached a deal with the US on the release of South Korean workers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has reached a deal with the U.S. on the release of South Korean workers detained at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced Sunday that South Korea and the U.S. finalized negotiations on the workers’ release and that some unspecified administrative steps are left to be taken.
He said South Korea plans to send a charter plane to bring the workers back home.
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Saturday that more than 300 South Koreans were among the 475 people detained.
