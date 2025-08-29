South Korea's former prime minister and former first lady indicted

South Korean special prosecutors have indicted the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on criminal charges
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP)

news
56 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean special prosecutors indicted the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on criminal charges Friday.

The indictments of former first lady Kim Keon Hee and Han are part of three special prosecutor investigations launched under the government of liberal President Lee Jae Myung, targeting the presidency of Yoon, a conservative who was removed from office in April and rearrested last month over his December martial law decree.

Yoon’s defense minister, safety minster and many other senior military commanders and police officers have already been arrested over their involvements in imposing martial law.

