Southern California judge who killed his wife sentenced to 35 years for murder

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife after the couple had been arguing about family finances was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson faced a maximum potential sentence of 40 years to life in prison. The 74-year-old has been jailed since a jury found him guilty in April of murder and felony gun enhancements and sat at the defense table with his lawyers Wednesday wearing a green jail jumpsuit.