Space Camp in danger of closing permanently due to pandemic

Located near NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, the museum features exhibits including an authentic Saturn V rocket, the Apollo 16 command module and a full-sized model of a space shuttle. Space Camp students have access to that area plus classes and mockups where they participate in simulated space missions.

Since opening in 1982, Space Camp has had almost 1 million youth and adult attendees, and it was the inspiration for a 1986 movie of the same name. Ten people selected as astronauts and two who went on to become cosmonauts attended the camp, promoters said.

“Space Camp is Huntsville’s most visible calling card," said Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell, who worked as marketing director for the attraction in its early days.

With government coffers lean because of decreased tax revenues, leaders hope corporations that are part of north Alabama's aerospace industry will donate to the fundraising drive. But Nerger said the center, which is self-sustaining and doesn't receive government money for operations, also is counting on private donations.

“We just cannot afford for someone wearing a cape to swoop in and rescue us," he said.

FILE - An employee leaves the state operated U.S. Space & Rocket Center, which serves as the visitor center for the nearby federally funded NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, in Huntsville, Ala. in this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo. Space Camp, an educational program attended by nearly 1 million people, said Tuesday July 28, 2020 it's in danger of closing without a cash infusion because of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman