Spain: American gets 7 years in prison for drug smuggling

The court found his story “implausible,” adding that it was “improbable” that he would take the jackets without any reward.

The court also fined Stemberger 278,727 euros ($329,000).

Stemberger’s family claims he has had cognitive issues since he suffered a severe brain injury 15 years ago. He had no previous criminal record.

His family in the United States expressed dismay at the verdict.

“We just can’t understand why they would sentence him to prison with this kind of evidence showing he was a victim,” his son, Victor Stemberger Jr., said in a written statement.

Defense lawyer Juan Ospina presented the court with a psychological report that said his client suffers from dementia and that Stemberger's ability to interpret reality is altered to such an extent that it compromises his decision-making.

The U.S. Justice Department advised Spain that it believed Stemberger was duped into acting as a drug mule for a West African criminal network, like many other elderly or vulnerable people in recent years.