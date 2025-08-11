Breaking: Shelter in place advisory issued for part of Washington Twp. due to wanted man

Spain replaces women's team coach Montse Tomé with Sonia Bermúdez

Spain’s women’s national team is making a coaching change two weeks after reaching the final of the European Championship
Spain head coach Montserrat Tome stands by the touchline during the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By TALES AZZONI – AP Sports Writer
42 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — Spain's women's national team is making a coaching change two weeks after reaching the final of the European Championship.

Montse Tomé will not have her contract renewed and will be replaced by former player Sonia Bermúdez, the Spanish soccer federation said Monday.

Another former Spain player, Iraia Iturregi, was named the team’s second coach.

The decision was made by the federation’s board members after Tomé led Spain to the Euro 2025 final, which it lost to England in a penalty shootout on July 27.

Tomé replaced former coach Jorge Vilda following the team’s World Cup title in 2023. She led Spain to the title of the inaugural Women’s Nations League in 2024. Her current contract with the national team was valid until the end of the month.

Tomé was the first woman to coach the senior women’s team in Spain. She had been an assistant to Vilda during the World Cup and was promoted in the fallout of former federation president Luis Rubiales' nonconsensual kiss of player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup’s awards ceremony in Australia.

