Spain sets temperature records, UK sees hottest day of 2020

To the north, U.K. residents sought shade as temperatures rose above 37 degrees Celsius. National weather agency the Met Office said a reading of 37.8 degrees Celsius — 100 degrees Fahrenheit — was recorded at Heathrow Airport west of London. That made Friday the hottest day of 2020 and the third-hottest on record.

Previous bouts of hot weather have seen people pack beaches around the British coast — not always observing social distancing measures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city council in Brighton, on England’s south coast, appealed for visitors to stay away, saying it was “concerned about the number of people in the city.”

“Large numbers make it impossible to maintain physical distancing,” the council said.

Forecasters say the blast of heat will end later in the day and there was a chance of violent thunderstorms across eastern England as cooler air moves in.

