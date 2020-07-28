Starbucks seeing recovery as global stores reopen

The coffee giant said Tuesday that revenue in its fiscal third quarter plummeted 38% to $4.2 billion. That was still ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $4 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. But some franchised locations remain closed, especially at airports and on college campuses.