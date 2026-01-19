Starmer says Trump’s Greenland tariff threat 'completely wrong' and a trade war in no one’s interest

The president indicated the tariffs were retaliation for last week’s deployment of symbolic numbers of troops from the European countries to Greenland, which he has said was essential for the “Golden Dome” missile defense system for the U.S. He also has argued that Russia and China might try to take over the island.

Starmer said Britain supports the “fundamental right” of Greenland and Denmark to decide the future of the Arctic island.

Starmer, who has worked to force a strong relationship with Trump, said the U.K.-U.S. relationship was vital and “we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results.” But he said that doesn’t mean pretending differences don’t exist.

He said at a news conference in London that “being pragmatic does not mean being passive and partnership does not mean abandoning principles.” But seeking to calm the turmoil, Starmer said Britain will work with allies in Europe, NATO and the United States and “keep dialogue open.”

He indicated that Britain is not planning to consider retaliatory tariffs. “We have not got to that stage. My focus is on making sure we don’t get to that stage,” he said.