State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

Schmidt has said the new policy recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to the protests as well as practical realities of the court system, which is running months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19.

Demonstrators returned to the courthouse Wednesday night and clashes continued into the early morning hours Thursday as some people threw objects as well as set off fireworks and police used tear gas on the crowd, authorities said. Two protesters were arrested and one officer suffered a hand wound described as serious.

It wasn't clear what the departure of the state police will mean at the federal courthouse as demonstrations continue against police violence and systemic racism. Fox said state police will reassess if Portland police need assistance.

Portland protests return downtown as police use tear gas early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Protesters and police clashed in downtown Portland in a demonstration that lasted into the predawn hours of Thursday, with some in the crowd setting a fire and exploding commercial grade fireworks outside a federal courthouse that's been a target in months of conflict for Oregon's largest city. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagher Credit: Sean Meagher

