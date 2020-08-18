States says opioid crisis has cost them $630B since 2007

The states and other entities had until the end of July to file claims as part of the bankruptcy process, which the Connecticut-based company is using to attempt to settle thousands of lawsuits filed over its role in the overdose epidemic.

More than 142,000 entities, mostly individuals who say they or their loved ones were harmed by Purdue’s drugs, filed claims. Other drug manufacturers, distribution companies and pharmacy chains also are facing lawsuits.

The company’s settlement proposal calls for it to become a public benefit trust in which future profits would be used to combat the opioid crisis. As part of the deal, members of the Sackler family that own the company would give up their stake and contribute at least $3 billion in cash.

States are divided nearly evenly on whether that’s a deal they should accept.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include powerful prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin and illegal drugs that include heroin and illicitly made fentanyl.