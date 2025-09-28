Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson robbed in Dublin, report says

Irish public service broadcaster RTE reported that police, called Gardaí, “were aware of an incident involving a man in his 20s in the Dame Street area in the early hours of yesterday.”

The 28-year-old Thompson has been on injured reserve and wasn't eligible to play Sunday in what is Ireland's first regular-season NFL game. The Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21, and Thompson was at the game.

“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said.

Gardaí did not immediately respond to a request to comment by The Associated Press.

The Independent reported that Thompson was briefly treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not mention Thomson's status at his postgame news conference.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was asked about it and responded: “I don’t have enough to comment on that.”

The NFL Players Association said it was “relieved to know that he is okay.”

“The NFLPA is actively gathering more information and working to understand the full circumstances surrounding what took place,” it said in a statement. “As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members — especially as we continue to work on the player protections and well-being while playing international games — and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs.”

The NFL declined to comment.

