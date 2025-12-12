Breaking: Kings Island will be closed Sunday due to low temperatures

Steelers LB TJ Watt has surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung, older brother J.J. Watt says

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

By WILL GRAVES – AP Sports Writer
Updated 45 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt underwent surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung and his status for Monday's visit by Miami is uncertain.

J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt's older brother, posted on X that T.J. had the surgery on Thursday and was expected to be released from the hospital sometime Friday.

The younger Watt was hospitalized on Wednesday after reporting what the club described as “discomfort” while being treated by Steelers medical staff at the team facility. J.J. Watt said T.J. was having a dry-needling session at the time.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the 30-year-old Watt has seven sacks this season for the Steelers (7-6), who hold a one-game lead over Baltimore for the AFC North lead with four weeks remaining.

Pittsburgh has struggled historically without Watt in the lineup, most notably in 2022 when the Steelers went 1-6 while he recovered from a pectoral injury.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

