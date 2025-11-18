Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and his broken wrist could still play against the Bears

Mason Rudolph, who filled in capably in the second half of Sunday's 32-14 over Cincinnati, would start for AFC North-leading Pittsburgh (6-4) when it faces the NFC North-leading Bears (7-3) if Rodgers cannot.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, the oldest active player in the league, appeared to hurt the wrist while getting hit after a heave to the end zone with the Steelers driving late in the first half.

The four-time MVP clutched the wrist in the huddle following the play, though he did stay in to make one more pass — an incompletion to Roman Wilson — before the drive ended in a Chris Boswell field goal. Rodgers did not return to the sideline during the second half, though he greeted his teammates in the locker room after they left the field.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL